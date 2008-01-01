  • Log in
banner-left
Instant ObservabilityEtcd
etcd

Etcd

A curated dashboard based on Prometheus metrics which helps you understand the health of your Etcd cluster.
Etcd
Install now
Install now
banner-right

What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Etcd quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Etcd Overview

A dashboard for etcd based on Prometheus remote write metrics

Etcd Overview screenshot 0
Documentation  
2
Etcd observability quickstart contains 2 documentation references. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Etcd Metrics Documentation

Learn more about the Prometheus metrics available for Etcd

Prometheus Remote Write Configuration

Configure your Prometheus Server to remote write metrics to New Relic

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

View repo
View repo

What is Etcd?

Etcd is a strongly consistent, distributed key-value store that provides a reliable way to store data that needs to be accessed by a distributed system or cluster of machines. It gracefully handles leader elections during network partitions and can tolerate machine failure, even in the leader node

Quickstart details

This quickstart was built based on etcd metrics sent to New Relic using Prometheus remote write. If using with the Prometheus OpenMetrics Integration, the dashboard widgets will require some modification.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Install now
Install now
Authors

Brad Schmitt

Support
Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

Collaborate on this quickstart
View repo
View repo
Build your own
Build your own
Related resources

Get started today for free.

Sign Up
Sign Up
Get Demo
Get Demo
About UsLeadershipCareersSocial ImpactNewsroomCustomersPartner ProgramInvestor RelationsSuppliers PortalSecurityESGContact Us
Follow us
Terms of ServiceDCMA PolicyPrivacy NoticeCookie PolicyUK Slavery Act
FrançaisDeutsch
©2008-22 New Relic, Inc. All rights reserved