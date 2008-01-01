  • Log in
Kubernetes (Prometheus)

Monitoring Kubernetes is crucial to gain instant visibility into Kubernetes clusters and workloads. Prometheus' ability to monitor a wide variety of data necessitates monitoring the toolkit itself. New Relic helps store, manage, and view telemetry data from your Prometheus setup, relieving you of a significant operational burden. Download the New Relic Kubernetes (Prometheus) quickstart to proactively monitor Kubernetes cluster health and capacity.
Kubernetes (Prometheus)
What's included?

Dashboard  
2
Kubernetes (Prometheus) quickstart contains 2 dashboards. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Kubernetes / Kubelet

Kubernetes / Kubelet screenshot 0

Kubernetes / Compute Resources

Documentation  
3
Kubernetes (Prometheus) observability quickstart contains 3 documentation references. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Kubernetes integration

The New Relic Kubernetes integration has multiple components that work together to give you end-to-end observability across your clusters. While you have the flexibility to deploy the components that you prefer, to achieve full observability, you need to install the complete package to monitor all metrics.

Kubernetes Prometheus agent

New Relic's Prometheus agent is a thin wrapper on top of Prometheus server to run it in agent mode. With this integration, you can create a YAML configuration file used by Prometheus that's ready to send metrics to New Relic.

Kubernetes Prometheus agent REQUIRED configuration

The default installation of the New Relic Prometheus agent does not enable all of the metrics needed to work with this quickstart's dashboards. Follow the instructions here to enable those metrics.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

View repo
View repo

What is Kubernetes?

Kubernetes is an open-source system for automating deployment, scaling, and, management of containerized applications. The New Relic Kubernetes (Prometheus) monitoring quickstart utilizes Prometheus to give you visibility into your Kubernetes clusters and workloads in minutes, whether your clusters are hosted on-premises or in the cloud. Follow the instructions here to install the New Relic Kubernetes integration.

What is Prometheus?

Prometheus is an open-source monitoring and alerting toolkit.

Kubernetes (Prometheus) quickstart highlights

The New Relic Prometheus quickstart for Kubernetes utilizes the New Relic Prometheus agent to build dashboards that allow you to proactively monitor your metrics, like:

  • memory and cpu utilization
  • running pods and containers
  • kubelet pod start metrics
  • compute resources by pod, node, cluster, and namespace and more.
Requirements
  • Follow the instructions here to install the New Relic Prometheus agent.
  • **The default installation of the New Relic Prometheus configurator does not enable all of the metrics needed to work with this quickstart's dashboards. Follow the instructions here to enable those metrics.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic

Support
Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

Collaborate on this quickstart
Get started today for free.

