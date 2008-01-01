What's included?
The New Relic Kubernetes integration has multiple components that work together to give you end-to-end observability across your clusters. While you have the flexibility to deploy the components that you prefer, to achieve full observability, you need to install the complete package to monitor all metrics.
Kubernetes Prometheus agent
New Relic's Prometheus agent is a thin wrapper on top of Prometheus server to run it in agent mode. With this integration, you can create a YAML configuration file used by Prometheus that's ready to send metrics to New Relic.
Kubernetes Prometheus agent REQUIRED configuration
The default installation of the New Relic Prometheus agent does not enable all of the metrics needed to work with this quickstart's dashboards. Follow the instructions here to enable those metrics.
What is Kubernetes?
Kubernetes is an open-source system for automating deployment, scaling, and, management of containerized applications. The New Relic Kubernetes (Prometheus) monitoring quickstart utilizes Prometheus to give you visibility into your Kubernetes clusters and workloads in minutes, whether your clusters are hosted on-premises or in the cloud. Follow the instructions here to install the New Relic Kubernetes integration.
What is Prometheus?
Prometheus is an open-source monitoring and alerting toolkit.
Kubernetes (Prometheus) quickstart highlights
The New Relic Prometheus quickstart for Kubernetes utilizes the New Relic Prometheus agent to build dashboards that allow you to proactively monitor your metrics, like:
- memory and cpu utilization
- running pods and containers
- kubelet pod start metrics
- compute resources by pod, node, cluster, and namespace and more.
