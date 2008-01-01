What is Kubernetes?

Kubernetes is an open-source system for automating deployment, scaling, and, management of containerized applications. The New Relic Kubernetes (Prometheus) monitoring quickstart utilizes Prometheus to give you visibility into your Kubernetes clusters and workloads in minutes, whether your clusters are hosted on-premises or in the cloud. Follow the instructions here to install the New Relic Kubernetes integration.

What is Prometheus?

Prometheus is an open-source monitoring and alerting toolkit.

Kubernetes (Prometheus) quickstart highlights

The New Relic Prometheus quickstart for Kubernetes utilizes the New Relic Prometheus agent to build dashboards that allow you to proactively monitor your metrics, like:

memory and cpu utilization

running pods and containers

kubelet pod start metrics

compute resources by pod, node, cluster, and namespace and more.

Requirements