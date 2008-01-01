  • Log in
A curated dashboard based on Prometheus metrics which helps you understand the Calico CNI of your k8s cluster
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Calico-Newrelic quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Calico

Calico screenshot 0
Documentation  
2
Calico-Newrelic observability quickstart contains 2 documentation references. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Calico Metrics Documentation

Learn more about the Prometheus metrics available for Calico-felix

Prometheus Remote Write Configuration

Configure your Prometheus Server to remote write metrics to New Relic

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

Calico is an open source networking and network security solution for containers, virtual machines, and native host-based workloads. Calico supports a broad range of platforms including Kubernetes, OpenShift, Mirantis Kubernetes Engine (MKE), OpenStack, and bare metal services.Whether you opt to use Calico's eBPF data plane or Linux’s standard networking pipeline, Calico delivers blazing fast performance with true cloud-native scalability

Install this quickstart to access preconfigured Calico observability solutions based on Prometheus metrics that are available out-of-the-box

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

Ragalahari Potti

Support
Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

Collaborate on this quickstart
