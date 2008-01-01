calico-newrelic

What's included?
Dashboard 1
Documentation 2
Alerts 0
This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.
Calico is an open source networking and network security solution for containers, virtual machines, and native host-based workloads. Calico supports a broad range of platforms including Kubernetes, OpenShift, Mirantis Kubernetes Engine (MKE), OpenStack, and bare metal services.Whether you opt to use Calico's eBPF data plane or Linux’s standard networking pipeline, Calico delivers blazing fast performance with true cloud-native scalability
Install this quickstart to access preconfigured Calico observability solutions based on Prometheus metrics that are available out-of-the-box
How to use this quickstart
Authors
Ragalahari Potti
Support
Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.