calico-newrelic

Calico is an open source networking and network security solution for containers, virtual machines, and native host-based workloads. Calico supports a broad range of platforms including Kubernetes, OpenShift, Mirantis Kubernetes Engine (MKE), OpenStack, and bare metal services.Whether you opt to use Calico's eBPF data plane or Linux’s standard networking pipeline, Calico delivers blazing fast performance with true cloud-native scalability

Install this quickstart to access preconfigured Calico observability solutions based on Prometheus metrics that are available out-of-the-box