New Relic's instant observability quickstart provides alerts, multiple instance monitoring, and dashboards to detect the health and availability of servers to resolve issues before impacting end-users. By leveraging Prometheus metrics we gain insights into the behavior of your Harbor installation.
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Harbor quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Harbor Prometheus

Harbor Prometheus screenshot 0
Documentation  
2
Harbor observability quickstart contains 2 documentation references. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Harbor Metrics Documentation

Learn more about the Prometheus metrics available for Harbor

Prometheus Remote Write Configuration

Configure your Prometheus Server to remote write metrics to New Relic

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

What is Harbor?

Harbor Registry is an enterprise-class registry server that stores and distributes container images. Harbor extends the open source Docker Distribution by adding the functionalities usually required by an enterprise, such as security, identity, and management. As an enterprise private registry, Harbor offers enhanced performance and security.

Data sources for this quickstart

This quickstart was built based on harbor metrics sent to New Relic using Prometheus remote write.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

pyrotechnics-io

Support
Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

Collaborate on this quickstart
Related resources

