What's included?
Dashboard 1
Harbor quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.
Documentation 2
Harbor observability quickstart contains 2 documentation references. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.
Alerts 0
This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.
What is Harbor?
Harbor Registry is an enterprise-class registry server that stores and distributes container images. Harbor extends the open source Docker Distribution by adding the functionalities usually required by an enterprise, such as security, identity, and management. As an enterprise private registry, Harbor offers enhanced performance and security.
Data sources for this quickstart
This quickstart was built based on
harbor metrics sent to New Relic using Prometheus remote write.
How to use this quickstart
Authors
pyrotechnics-io
Support
Built by the community
Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.