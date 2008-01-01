  • Log in
banner-left
Instant ObservabilityPython
python

Python

New Relic's instant observability quickstart boasts alerts, event loop diagnostics, and multiple customizable dashboards to detect and resolve issues before they impact end-users.
Python
Install now
Install now
banner-right

What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Python quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Python

Python screenshot 0
Alerts  
4
Python observability quickstart contains 4 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

Apdex Score

This alert is triggered when the Apdex score is below 0.5 for 5 minutes

High CPU Utilization

This alert is triggered when the CPU Utilization is above 90%.

Memory Usage

This alert is triggered when Memory usage is above 90%

Transaction Errors

This alert is triggered when the the transactions fail more than 10% of the time in 5 minutes.

Documentation  
1
Python observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Python installation docs

Python is an interpreted, high-level and general-purpose programming language.

Complete quickstart for Python monitoring

Python monitoring provides visibility into all your applications to help identify and resolve performance issues. Track key transactions, monitor a dashboard for critical metrics, and trigger alerts whenever an error or problem is detected before it impacts users.

The Python quickstart enables development teams to dive deep into performance metrics to inspect database query traces, code-level transaction traces, and error traces.

Why monitoring Python is so important

Python monitoring agents enable developers to troubleshoot application and endpoint issues, identify specific dependencies, and meet service level agreements.

Development teams can view detailed stack traces of sampled threads and extend performance monitoring to collect and analyze business data in a dashboard. This approach helps teams make data-driven decisions and enhance user experiences.

What's included in this quickstart?

New Relic's Python monitoring quickstart boasts instant full-stack observability out-of-the-box:

  • Alerts (Adpex score, CPU utilization, transaction error)
  • Dashboards (most popular transactions, average transaction duration today compared with that for the previous week, Adpex score comparisons, and more)
  • Monitor scripts and functions
  • Monitor WSGI web transactions
New Relic - complete Python performance monitoring tool

New Relic's Python agent helps developers measure time-based values like connections per minute. It allows teams to capture discrete events with key-value attributes attached to them and analyze and query data.

In addition to the above, New Relic's Python agent includes:

  • Browser monitoring
  • Cross application tracing
  • Custom metrics
  • Event loop diagnostics
  • Message queues
  • Runtime metrics

New Relic's instant observability quickstart helps Python developers minimize complexity and boost efficiency through enhanced visibility.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Install now
Install now
Authors

New Relic, Emil Hammerstrand

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
View repo
View repo
Build your own
Build your own
Related resources

Get started today for free.

Sign Up
Sign Up
Get Demo
Get Demo
About UsLeadershipCareersSocial ImpactNewsroomCustomersPartner ProgramInvestor RelationsSuppliers PortalSecurityESGContact Us
Follow us
Terms of ServiceDCMA PolicyPrivacy NoticeCookie PolicyUK Slavery Act
FrançaisDeutsch
©2008-22 New Relic, Inc. All rights reserved