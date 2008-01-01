Complete quickstart for Python monitoring

Python monitoring provides visibility into all your applications to help identify and resolve performance issues. Track key transactions, monitor a dashboard for critical metrics, and trigger alerts whenever an error or problem is detected before it impacts users.

The Python quickstart enables development teams to dive deep into performance metrics to inspect database query traces, code-level transaction traces, and error traces.

Why monitoring Python is so important

Python monitoring agents enable developers to troubleshoot application and endpoint issues, identify specific dependencies, and meet service level agreements.

Development teams can view detailed stack traces of sampled threads and extend performance monitoring to collect and analyze business data in a dashboard. This approach helps teams make data-driven decisions and enhance user experiences.

What's included in this quickstart?

New Relic's Python monitoring quickstart boasts instant full-stack observability out-of-the-box:

Alerts (Adpex score, CPU utilization, transaction error)

Dashboards (most popular transactions, average transaction duration today compared with that for the previous week, Adpex score comparisons, and more)

Monitor scripts and functions

Monitor WSGI web transactions

New Relic - complete Python performance monitoring tool

New Relic's Python agent helps developers measure time-based values like connections per minute. It allows teams to capture discrete events with key-value attributes attached to them and analyze and query data.

In addition to the above, New Relic's Python agent includes:

Browser monitoring

Cross application tracing

Custom metrics

Event loop diagnostics

Message queues

Runtime metrics

New Relic's instant observability quickstart helps Python developers minimize complexity and boost efficiency through enhanced visibility.