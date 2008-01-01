Cockroach Database-Newrelic observability quickstart contains 13 alerts . These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

CA certificate expiration This alert is triggered when there are less than 90 days remaining for CA certificate expiration. The alert threshold can be changed to your desired expiration alerting requirements.

Client CA certificate expiration This alert is triggered when there are less than 90 days remaining for Client CA certificate expiration. The alert threshold can be changed to your desired expiration alerting requirements.

Cluster running with different versions This alert is triggered when there are multiple versions of CockroachDB running in a single cluster.

High fd open count This alert is triggered when a node passes 80% of the open file descriptors limit for 15 minutes. The alert threshold can be changes to your desired file descriptors limit requirements.

Instance dead alert This alert triggers when an instance is down for 15 minutes. The alert threshold can be changed to your acceptable downtime requirements.

Low disk storage Send an alert when available storage capacity is below 15% for over 15 minutes. The alert threshold can be changed to your desired storage limit requirements.

Node certificate expiration This alert is triggered when there are less than 30 days remaining for Node certificate expiration. The alert threshold can be changed to your desired expiration alerting requirements.

Node down alert This alert triggers when a node is down for 15 minutes. The alert threshold can be changed to your acceptable downtime requirements.

Slow latch requests This alert triggers when there are > 0 slow latch requests for over 5 minutes. The alert threshold can be changed to your acceptable slow request requirements.

Slow lease requests This alert triggers when there are > 0 slow lease requests for over 5 minutes. The alert threshold can be changed to your acceptable slow request requirements.

Slow raft requests This alert triggers when there are > 0 slow raft requests for over 5 minutes. The alert threshold can be changed to your acceptable slow request requirements.

UI CA certificate expiration This alert is triggered when there are less than 90 days remaining for UI CA certificate expiration. The alert threshold can be changed to your desired expiration alerting requirements.