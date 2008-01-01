  • Log in
A curated dashboard based on Prometheus metrics which helps you understand the Cockroach Database performance of your k8s cluster.
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Cockroach Database-Newrelic quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Cockroach Database Console

Cockroach Database Console screenshot 0
Alerts  
13
Cockroach Database-Newrelic observability quickstart contains 13 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

CA certificate expiration

This alert is triggered when there are less than 90 days remaining for CA certificate expiration. The alert threshold can be changed to your desired expiration alerting requirements.

Client CA certificate expiration

This alert is triggered when there are less than 90 days remaining for Client CA certificate expiration. The alert threshold can be changed to your desired expiration alerting requirements.

Cluster running with different versions

This alert is triggered when there are multiple versions of CockroachDB running in a single cluster.

High fd open count

This alert is triggered when a node passes 80% of the open file descriptors limit for 15 minutes. The alert threshold can be changes to your desired file descriptors limit requirements.

Instance dead alert

This alert triggers when an instance is down for 15 minutes. The alert threshold can be changed to your acceptable downtime requirements.

Low disk storage

Send an alert when available storage capacity is below 15% for over 15 minutes. The alert threshold can be changed to your desired storage limit requirements.

Node certificate expiration

This alert is triggered when there are less than 30 days remaining for Node certificate expiration. The alert threshold can be changed to your desired expiration alerting requirements.

Node down alert

This alert triggers when a node is down for 15 minutes. The alert threshold can be changed to your acceptable downtime requirements.

Slow latch requests

This alert triggers when there are > 0 slow latch requests for over 5 minutes. The alert threshold can be changed to your acceptable slow request requirements.

Slow lease requests

This alert triggers when there are > 0 slow lease requests for over 5 minutes. The alert threshold can be changed to your acceptable slow request requirements.

Slow raft requests

This alert triggers when there are > 0 slow raft requests for over 5 minutes. The alert threshold can be changed to your acceptable slow request requirements.

UI CA certificate expiration

This alert is triggered when there are less than 90 days remaining for UI CA certificate expiration. The alert threshold can be changed to your desired expiration alerting requirements.

UI certificate expiration

This alert is triggered when there are less than 30 days remaining for UI certificate expiration. The alert threshold can be changed to your desired expiration alerting requirements.

Documentation  
2
Cockroach Database-Newrelic observability quickstart contains 2 documentation references. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Cockroach Database Metrics Documentation

Learn more about the Prometheus metrics available for Cockroach Database

Prometheus Remote Write Configuration

Configure your Prometheus Server to remote write metrics to New Relic

Cockroach Database CockroachDB is a distributed SQL database built on a transactional and strongly-consistent key-value store. It scales horizontally; survives disk, machine, rack, and even datacenter failures with minimal latency disruption and no manual intervention; supports strongly-consistent ACID transactions; and provides a familiar SQL API for structuring, manipulating, and querying data.

Install this quickstart to access preconfigured Cockroach Database observability solutions based on Prometheus metrics that are available out-of-the-box

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

Gulab Sidhwani

Support
Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

