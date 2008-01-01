  • Log in
banner-left
Instant ObservabilityJava
java

Java

The New Relic Quickstart for Java provides insight into application performance, improves uptime, and reduces latency. Monitoring is reported using metric time-slice and event data, and all results are displayed in easy-to-use, visual dashboards.
Java
Install now
Install now
banner-right

What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Java quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Java

Java screenshot 0
Alerts  
4
Java observability quickstart contains 4 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

Apdex Score

This alert is triggered when the Apdex score is below 0.5 for 5 minutes

High CPU Utilization

This alert is triggered when the CPU Utilization is above 90%.

Memory Usage

This alert is triggered when Memory usage is above 90%

Transaction Errors

This alert is triggered when the the transactions fail more than 10% of the time in 5 minutes.

Documentation  
1
Java observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Java installation docs

Popular object-oriented programming language with widespread platform and operating system support.

Why monitoring Java is so important

Java is a compiled language, with the potential to be very fast. However, there are a a lot of Java-specific quirks that make the average program slow such as high default memory usage and lags in the startup time of the JVM.

In order to get the most performance out of your Java applications, it’s important to continuously monitor them with tools such as the New Relic Java agent.

New Relic Java quickstart features
  • Dashboards showing average CPU utilization, memory heap used, garbage collection CPU time, top 5 slowest transactions, and more.
  • Alerts for various metrics including high cpu utilization and transaction errors
New Relic - the perfect Java observability tool

Proactive Java monitoring yields reductions in site latency and improves the user experience. Our Java agent monitors app servers, databases, and message queuing systems, giving insight into all the key components which allow a web app to run. Custom instrumentation is also available for the add-on Java frameworks and libraries which may be used.

The agent reports metric time-slice and event data, giving insight at scheduled intervals. It also provides JVM-level observability, providing thread pools data, HTTP sessions, and transactions. You can trace request flows through distributed systems, allowing you to pinpoint points of failure and proactively prevent downtime. All metrics and interfaces are unified via an included dashboard which provides a visual display of an application’s performance.

Further leverage New Relic's APM capabilities by setting up errors inbox, transaction tracing, and service maps.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Install now
Install now
Authors

New Relic, Emil Hammarstrand

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
View repo
View repo
Build your own
Build your own
Related resources

Get started today for free.

Sign Up
Sign Up
Get Demo
Get Demo
About UsLeadershipCareersSocial ImpactNewsroomCustomersPartner ProgramInvestor RelationsSuppliers PortalSecurityESGContact Us
Follow us
Terms of ServiceDCMA PolicyPrivacy NoticeCookie PolicyUK Slavery Act
FrançaisDeutsch
©2008-22 New Relic, Inc. All rights reserved