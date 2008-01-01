Monitor everything in your stack.
.NET
Learn more about .NET Framework, the importance of monitoring .NET, the ideal features of a .NET monitor, and the unique value of New Relic's .NET quickstart.
.NET core
Monitor .NET core with New Relic's .NET agent
.NET MVC Web API
Monitor .NET MVC Web API with New Relic's .NET agent
ActiveRecord
Monitor ActiveRecord with New Relic's Ruby agent
Acts_as_solr
Monitor Acts_as_solr with New Relic's Ruby agent
Adobe CQ
Monitor Adobe CQ with New Relic's Java agent
Agent for Google Publisher Tags
Agent to monitor web applications using GPT.
Agent for Prebid
Agent to monitor web applications using Prebid.
AIOHTTP
New Relic's AIO HTTP complete monitoring quickstart offers dashboards, alerts, and custom instrumentation to track the health and performance of your Python application before it impacts user experience.
Akamai DataStream 2
The DataStream 2 quickstart will enable you to monitor and analyze your Akamai performance and security logs.
Akka
Monitor Akka with New Relic's Java agent