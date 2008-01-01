Complete solution to PHP monitoring

Use our PHP monitoring agent to see a high-level summary of their app performance in a comprehensive PHP dashboard. Help teams monitor the app's Apdex, build architectural maps, and find and resolve errors quickly.

A PHP agent collects and analyzes application data that drive data-driven decisions. Organize data, query data using NRQL, and visualize data (in customizable interactive dashboards) that directly impact customer experiences.

How to speed up PHP with New Relic

Identify slow AJAX request performance issues at a glance through our PHP dashboard that boasts broader visibility. Proactively monitor where you should concentrate your efforts and address potential errors quickly.

What’s included?

Our PHP quickstart include out-of-the-box dashboards and alerts, including:

Alerts including error rates, duration, and throughput

Multiple ready-to-use dashboards including throughput, error rate percentage, transaction time in milliseconds, and latest transactions

Value of PHP quickstarts

New Relic's instant observability quickstart helps developers leverage broader visibility in a PHP dashboard to resolve errors and speed up processes that enhance customer experiences.