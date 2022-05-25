16 tools in one.
From application
monitoring to full stack.
Monitor the performance of applications, view dependencies, and troubleshoot instantly.
Quickly find issues across cloud and on-prem. Understand impacts and root causes.
Debug faster with code-level insights into your clusters, while scaling resources to meet demand.
Improve customer experience with distributed tracing and synthetics to isolate sources of latency.
Proactively monitor crashes, errors, and latency in mobile apps.
Simulate global traffic to fix issues before they impact customers.
Add observability to your IDE. Auto-filter performance data to the most relevant line of code.
Why New Relic?
Full-stack observability in one platform for one price.
All your telemetry in one secure cloud.
Metrics, events, traces & logs in one place
Query, dashboard & alert for one price
100GB free per month
16 monitoring tools in one.
Fix it faster with one connected experience
Insights to plan, develop, and deploy
AIOps integrated in all capabilities
Look who
has us open.
The results [of switching to usage-based pricing and billing] have been transformative. New Relic has essentially eliminated the barriers to their customers standardizing all their data monitoring on a single source of truth. And so far the numbers have been positive as well.Tien TzuoFounder and CEO, @Zuora
With Errors Inbox, we are really impressed with how New Relic is offering a single place to track all the errors for the entire stack. This will really help developers to save time instead of looking and jumping through multiple tools, whether it’s cloud-based tools or whether it’s some external tools for error tracking.Mudit MehtaSoftware Engineer II, Postman
I want to know how many users are having problems launching their course or submitting a quiz, and I want to see the data in real time. New Relic had the right tools to do that. Now we have a real-time dashboard that gives us a single pane of glass to see the entire customer experience across all our products.Samer RashdanDigital Experience and Reliability Engineering Leader, Pearson
Trusted, enterprise-level security protects your data.
GDPR Compliant
A–LIGN 27001 Certified
SOC2 Type II Verified
FEDRAMP Compliant
