  • Log in
banner-left
Instant ObservabilityDojo
dojo

Dojo

Quickly monitor your Dojo application by tracking performance issues with a full end-to-end view of distributed traces.
Dojo
Install now
Install now
banner-right

What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Dojo quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Dojo

Dojo screenshot 0
Alerts  
3
Dojo observability quickstart contains 3 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

Ajax Error Response

This alert is triggered when the client and server error response is higher than 10 for 5 minutes.

Application Error Rate

This alert is triggered when the Application Error Rate are higher than 5 for 5 minutes.

Page Load Time

This alert is triggered when the page load time is higher than 5 seconds for 5 minutes.

Documentation  
1
Dojo observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Dojo integration documentation

Monitor the performance metrics of your Dojo instances in real-time with New Relic.

Comprehensive monitoring quickstart for Dojo

Monitor your Dojo application performance in the most complex and distributed environments to deliver exceptional user experience by proactively identifying and resolving performance issues without any downtime.

Why monitor Dojo?

The performance monitoring tool for Dojo application helps you in monitoring the entire infrastructure and identifies the critical issues in your application. Dojo performance monitoring enables you to get a complete picture of Dojo errors, as well as know when and where your Dojo application slows down. Some key components are:

  • Monitor Dojo applications can be used to create rich and varied user interfaces running within a browser.
  • Help you identify issues that are truly important and quickly resolve them. Gain knowledge of performance issues in advance and thus giving you ample time to avoid application downtime.
  • Performance provides you with the information you need to not only prioritize critical performance issues, but also trace them down to the root cause and solve them more quickly.
  • View the overall health of your production environment in order to quickly identify and resolve problems with crippled services.

What’s included in this quickstart?

New Relic's Dojo monitoring quickstart boasts instant full-stack observability out-of-the-box:

With this quickstart, you can:

  • Easily monitor code-related insights that acquaint developers with the intricate details of their application’s health and status by providing detailed information on errors, database queries, and transaction traces.
  • View interactive dashboards show your application's core web vitals,user time on the site and browser performance metrics like Initial page load, Route change, Throughput and Page views with Javascript errors.
  • Proactive alerts that inform developers about the status of their applications.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Install now
Install now
Authors

New Relic

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
View repo
View repo
Build your own
Build your own
Related resources

Get started today for free.

Sign Up
Sign Up
Get Demo
Get Demo
About UsLeadershipCareersSocial ImpactNewsroomCustomersPartner ProgramInvestor RelationsSuppliers PortalSecurityESGContact Us
Follow us
Terms of ServiceDCMA PolicyPrivacy NoticeCookie PolicyUK Slavery Act
FrançaisDeutsch
©2008-23 New Relic, Inc. All rights reserved