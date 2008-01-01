  • Log in
Instrument and monitor your Blazor Web Assembly application with our Browser Monitoring agent. Analyze your performance data right out of the box.
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Blazor Web Assembly quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Blazor Web Assembly

Blazor Web Assembly screenshot 0
Alerts  
3
Blazor Web Assembly observability quickstart contains 3 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

Application Error Rate

This alert is triggered when the application error rate are higher than 5 for 5 minutes.

Client and Server Error Response

This alert is triggered when the client and server error response is higher than 10 for 5 minutes.

Page Load Time

This alert is triggered when the page load time is higher than 5 seconds for 5 minutes.

Documentation  
1
Blazor Web Assembly observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Blazor Web Assembly installation docs

Our Browser Monitoring agent can be used to instrument and monitor your Blazor Web Assembly application. Perform an immediate analysis of your performance statistics.

Comprehensive monitoring quickstart for Blazor Web Assembly

Microsoft developed Blazor Web Assembly to build web UIs with C#, HTML, and CSS. As a feature of ASP.NET, our Blazor Web Assembly integration with the Browser Monitoring agent lets you monitor your apps with our quickstart dashboards right out of the box.

Why monitor Blazor Web Assembly?

Blazor Web Assembly offers a lot of useful features in addition to allowing C# developers to utilize their preferred language for web development. Blazor Web Assembly allows you to run your code through WebAssembly on the server or the client, and you can decide which users or devices experience each method.

There are a few compelling arguments that support the employment of Blazor Web Assembly:

  • All of the major browsers support WebAssembly.
  • Using C# for interactive web apps.
  • Utilize current C# libraries.
  • Near-native performance.
  • Debugging and tooling.

What’s included in this quickstart?

Get these Blazor Web Assembly monitoring features out of the box with our quickstart:

  • Understand the health of your system with dashboards that show throughput and error rate data, logs, web transaction time, page views, page load time, and more.
  • Alerts.
  • Monitor scripts and functions.
  • Monitor web transactions.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
