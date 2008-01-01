Comprehensive monitoring quickstart for Blazor Web Assembly

Microsoft developed Blazor Web Assembly to build web UIs with C#, HTML, and CSS. As a feature of ASP.NET, our Blazor Web Assembly integration with the Browser Monitoring agent lets you monitor your apps with our quickstart dashboards right out of the box.

Why monitor Blazor Web Assembly?

Blazor Web Assembly offers a lot of useful features in addition to allowing C# developers to utilize their preferred language for web development. Blazor Web Assembly allows you to run your code through WebAssembly on the server or the client, and you can decide which users or devices experience each method.

There are a few compelling arguments that support the employment of Blazor Web Assembly:

All of the major browsers support WebAssembly.

Using C# for interactive web apps.

Utilize current C# libraries.

Near-native performance.

Debugging and tooling.

What’s included in this quickstart?

Get these Blazor Web Assembly monitoring features out of the box with our quickstart: