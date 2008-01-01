What's included?
Dashboard 1
Alerts 3
Application Error Rate
This alert is triggered when the application error rate are higher than 5 for 5 minutes.
Client and Server Error Response
This alert is triggered when the client and server error response is higher than 10 for 5 minutes.
Page Load Time
This alert is triggered when the page load time is higher than 5 seconds for 5 minutes.
Documentation 1
Comprehensive monitoring quickstart for Blazor Web Assembly
Microsoft developed Blazor Web Assembly to build web UIs with C#, HTML, and CSS. As a feature of ASP.NET, our Blazor Web Assembly integration with the Browser Monitoring agent lets you monitor your apps with our quickstart dashboards right out of the box.
Why monitor Blazor Web Assembly?
Blazor Web Assembly offers a lot of useful features in addition to allowing C# developers to utilize their preferred language for web development. Blazor Web Assembly allows you to run your code through WebAssembly on the server or the client, and you can decide which users or devices experience each method.
There are a few compelling arguments that support the employment of Blazor Web Assembly:
- All of the major browsers support WebAssembly.
- Using C# for interactive web apps.
- Utilize current C# libraries.
- Near-native performance.
- Debugging and tooling.
What’s included in this quickstart?
Get these Blazor Web Assembly monitoring features out of the box with our quickstart:
- Understand the health of your system with dashboards that show throughput and error rate data, logs, web transaction time, page views, page load time, and more.
- Alerts.
- Monitor scripts and functions.
- Monitor web transactions.
How to use this quickstart
Authors
New Relic
Support
Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.