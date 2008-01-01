  • Log in
banner-left
Instant ObservabilityNuxtJS
nuxtjs

NuxtJS

Instrument and monitor your NuxtJS build apps with our Vue browser monitoring agent. Analyze performance data right out of the box.
NuxtJS
Install now
Install now
banner-right

What's included?

Dashboard  
1
NuxtJS quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

NuxtJS

NuxtJS screenshot 0
Alerts  
3
NuxtJS observability quickstart contains 3 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

Application Error Rate

This alert is triggered when the Application Error Rate are higher than 5 for 5 minutes.

Error Response

This alert is triggered when the client and server error response is higher than 10 for 5 minutes.

Page Load Time

This alert is triggered when the page load time is higher than 5 seconds for 5 minutes.

Documentation  
1
NuxtJS observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

NuxtJS installation docs

Integrate your NuxtJS app with our Vue browser monitoring and get your data into New Relic.

Comprehensive monitoring quickstart for NuxtJS

NuxtJS is a framework that helps you build server-rendered Vue.js applications easily. Manage asynchronous data, middleware, and routing right out of the box with our quickstart dashboards.

Why monitor NuxtJS?

The monitor allows us to know what issues customers are having in real time and provides an intuitive way to understand those issues, and direct those issues to the proper party for resolution.

What’s included in this quickstart?

New Relic's NuxtJS monitoring quickstart boasts instant full-stack observability out-of-the-box:

  • Easy to use performance monitoring dashboards.
  • See all your JavaScript errors tagged by deployment.
  • Get a detailed view of your web application traffic, including page views, load times, sessions, and most popular content.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Install now
Install now
Authors

New Relic

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
View repo
View repo
Build your own
Build your own
Related resources

Get started today for free.

Sign Up
Sign Up
Get Demo
Get Demo
About UsLeadershipCareersSocial ImpactNewsroomCustomersPartner ProgramInvestor RelationsSuppliers PortalSecurityESGContact Us
Follow us
Terms of ServiceDCMA PolicyPrivacy NoticeCookie PolicyUK Slavery Act
FrançaisDeutsch
©2008-22 New Relic, Inc. All rights reserved