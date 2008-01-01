What's included?
Application Error Rate
This alert is triggered when the Application Error Rate are higher than 5 for 5 minutes.
Error Response
This alert is triggered when the client and server error response is higher than 10 for 5 minutes.
Page Load Time
This alert is triggered when the page load time is higher than 5 seconds for 5 minutes.
Comprehensive monitoring quickstart for NuxtJS
NuxtJS is a framework that helps you build server-rendered Vue.js applications easily. Manage asynchronous data, middleware, and routing right out of the box with our quickstart dashboards.
Why monitor NuxtJS?
The monitor allows us to know what issues customers are having in real time and provides an intuitive way to understand those issues, and direct those issues to the proper party for resolution.
What’s included in this quickstart?
New Relic's NuxtJS monitoring quickstart boasts instant full-stack observability out-of-the-box:
- Easy to use performance monitoring dashboards.
- See all your JavaScript errors tagged by deployment.
- Get a detailed view of your web application traffic, including page views, load times, sessions, and most popular content.
How to use this quickstart
