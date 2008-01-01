Why monitor Flutter Web?

Monitoring application performance helps you to take a preventative approach to enhance quality rather than waiting for a crash, issue, or user complaint to occur. The New Relic Flutter web monitoring quickstart allows you to track important metrics including Apdex ratings, UI hangs, network timeouts and issues, slow launches, tracking custom traces, and more. By prioritizing active issues and marking errors as corrected, you may optimize the process once you have a comprehensive picture of all releases. Find out which version the problem first appeared in, merge duplicates, and assess whether anything may get worse in a later release. Add commit information to send deploy emails instantly and suggest an owner for each application error.

Comprehensive monitoring quickstart for Flutter Web.

Monitor your Flutter applications, and analyze performance bottlenecks in the production environment. Visually monitor your web user experience across the world along with your application performance via the dashboard. Install and start monitoring your data today!

What’s included in this quickstart?

New Relic's Browser monitoring agent captured the metrics out of the box: