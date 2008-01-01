  • Log in
Flutter Web

Instrument and monitor your Flutter Web application with the New Relic Browser Monitoring agent. Analyze your performance data (Errors, Page load time, User traffic, and Page views) in view for the best code diagnosis, improvement, and optimization.
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Flutter Web quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Flutter Web screenshot 0
Alerts  
3
Flutter Web observability quickstart contains 3 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

Application Error Rate

This alert is triggered when the application error count is higher than 5 for 5 minutes.

Client and Server Error Response

This alert is triggered when the client and server error response count is higher than 10 for 5 minutes.

Page Load Time

This alert is triggered when the page load time is higher than 5 seconds for 5 minutes.

Documentation  
1
Flutter Web observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Flutter Web integration documentation

Monitor the performance metrics of your Flutter Web application instances in real-time with New Relic Browser agent.

Why monitor Flutter Web?

Monitoring application performance helps you to take a preventative approach to enhance quality rather than waiting for a crash, issue, or user complaint to occur. The New Relic Flutter web monitoring quickstart allows you to track important metrics including Apdex ratings, UI hangs, network timeouts and issues, slow launches, tracking custom traces, and more. By prioritizing active issues and marking errors as corrected, you may optimize the process once you have a comprehensive picture of all releases. Find out which version the problem first appeared in, merge duplicates, and assess whether anything may get worse in a later release. Add commit information to send deploy emails instantly and suggest an owner for each application error.

Comprehensive monitoring quickstart for Flutter Web.

Monitor your Flutter applications, and analyze performance bottlenecks in the production environment. Visually monitor your web user experience across the world along with your application performance via the dashboard. Install and start monitoring your data today!

What’s included in this quickstart?

New Relic's Browser monitoring agent captured the metrics out of the box:

  • Get alerts when your application suffers critical failures and errors..
  • Dashboards (Throughput, Error rate, Web transaction Time, Apdex Score, Page views, and more).
  • Monitor scripts and functions.
  • Monitor web transactions.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
