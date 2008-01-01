  • Log in
Monitoring Laravel is crucial to gain instant visibility into changes in Laravel PHP framework’s key performance indicators. Download New Relic Laravel quickstart to proactively instrument Laravel with the New Relic PHP agent and start monitoring.
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Laravel quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

PHP

PHP screenshot 0
Alerts  
3
Laravel observability quickstart contains 3 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

High duration

This alert is triggered when the total duration of the web transaction is longer than 10 seconds during 5 minutes

High error rate

This alert is triggered when the error percentage of web transactions is higher than 5% during 5 minutes

Low throughput

This alert is triggered when the throughput is 0 for 5 minutes

Documentation  
1
Laravel observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Laravel installation docs

Laravel is a free, open-source PHP MVC web framework.

Laravel PHP Monitoring

Laravel is a free, open-source PHP model-view-controller web framework that empowers developers to carry out common tasks in web and app development projects with ease.

New Relic Laravel quickstart features

The New Relic Laravel monitoring quickstart has the following features:

  • Our standard dashboard provides a clear overview of transactions, errors and virtual machines.
  • The Laravel PHP dashboard also helps you track other key indicators like daily transaction errors, comparison between weekly transaction errors, most popular transactions, and more.
  • Pre-defined alert conditions notify you on performance metrics like duration, error rate and throughput.
Why monitor Laravel with New Relic?

The New Relic Laravel quickstart installs the New Relic PHP agent so that you can instrument and monitor your Laravel application. It is your gateway to instant detection of changes in Laravel’s critical metrics. The integration helps you to monitor Laravel through a standard dashboard and three instant alerts. It can trigger low-throughput, high-error rate, and high-duration alerts when specific pre-defined alert conditions are met. The quickstart also supports Laravel to identify the appropriate place to insert JavaScript headers and footers for browser monitoring. Install the New Relic Laravel quickstart today to start monitoring your Laravel PHP framework’s key performance indicators.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
