Trivy Vulnerabilities Integration

What does this integration do?

This integration allows you to send your Trivy scan results into New Relic vulnerability management to unify your security findings in one place. This integration utilizes the security data API's ability to process Trivy findings in SARIF.

What is the Security Event API?

New Relic's Security Event API is a way to ingest security scanner data into New Relic's Vulnerability Management platform.

Check out our Security Event API documentation to setup ingestion of your scanner data into our Vulnerability Management product.

