Security Events API

Ingest scanner data into New Relic by using Security Event API
Security Events API
What's included?

Documentation  
1
Security Events API observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Security Event API installation instructions

Integration documentation for vulnerability ingestion through Security Event API

Dashboard  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any dashboards. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

What is the Security Event API?

New Relic's Security Event API is a way to ingest security scanner data into New Relic's Vulnerability Management platform.

Get started!

Start sending events to the Security Event API!

Check out our Security Event API documentation to setup ingestion of your scanner data into our Vulnerability Management product.

More info

Check out the documentation to learn more about our Security Event API.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic

