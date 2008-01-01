  • Log in
Amazon Security Lake

Monitor Amazon Security Lake by sending logs to New Relic
Amazon Security Lake
What's included?

Dashboard  
4
Amazon Security Lake quickstart contains 4 dashboards. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Amazon Security Lake - VPC flow logs

Amazon Security Lake - VPC flow logs screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Amazon Security Lake observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Amazon Security Lake integration guide

Monitor Amazon Security Lake by sending logs to New Relic via Lambda function

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

What is Amazon Security Lake?

Amazon Security Lake allow you to automatically centralize your security data in just a few steps.

Get started!

Start monitoring Amazon Security Lake by forwarding logs to New Relic using a Lambda function.

Check out our Amazon Security Lake documentation to instrument your cloud service and manage the stability, scalability, and reliability of your systems with New Relic's infrastructure monitoring capabilities.

More info

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for Amazon Security Lake.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
