What is GitHub Dependabot?

GitHub Dependabot helps you keep your dependencies up to date. Every day, it checks your dependency files for outdated requirements and opens individual PRs for any it finds. You review, merge, and get to work on the latest, most secure releases.

Get started!

Start ingesting Dependabot events by connecting GitHub to New Relic!

Check out our GitHub Dependabot documentation to instrument your GitHub account to send Vulnerability events to New Relic's Vulnerability Management product.

More info

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic ingestion for GitHub Dependabot.