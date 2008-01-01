What's included?
Documentation 1
Dashboard 0
This quickstart doesn't include any dashboards. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.
Alerts 0
This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.
What is GitHub Dependabot?
GitHub Dependabot helps you keep your dependencies up to date. Every day, it checks your dependency files for outdated requirements and opens individual PRs for any it finds. You review, merge, and get to work on the latest, most secure releases.
Get started!
Start ingesting Dependabot events by connecting GitHub to New Relic!
Check out our GitHub Dependabot documentation to instrument your GitHub account to send Vulnerability events to New Relic's Vulnerability Management product.
More info
Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic ingestion for GitHub Dependabot.
How to use this quickstart
Authors
New Relic
Support
Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.