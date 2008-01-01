AWS Security Hub Integration

What is AWS Security Hub?

Cloud security posture management service that performs security best practice checks, aggregates alerts, and enables automated remediation.

Get started!

Start ingesting AWS Security Hub events by connecting Amazon Web Services (AWS) security products to New Relic!

Check out our AWS Security Hub documentation to instrument your account to send events and vulnerabilities to New Relic's Vulnerability Management product.

More info

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic ingestion for AWS Security Hub.