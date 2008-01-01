What's included?
Squid Monitoring
Squid is a caching proxy for the Web supporting HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, and more. It reduces bandwidth and improves response times by caching and reusing frequently-requested web pages.
New Relic + Squid (Prometheus) quickstart - New Relic’s instant observability quickstart provides the metrics reported by Squid Prometheus exporter. Monitor Squid Cache Managers with New Relic to quickly gain visibility into your cache manager, including active cache managers, traffic, hit rate and more.
Value of Squid Quickstarts
Squid monitoring with New Relic offers advanced features, including:
- Create custom queries and charts of your data integrations.
- Filter and analyze metrics in Infrastructure UI. New Relic’s instant observability quickstart helps developers reduce administrative overheads and accelerate time to value. As New Relic is SaaS-based, you also don’t have to worry about maintenance or onboarding.
How to use this quickstart
