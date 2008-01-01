  • Log in
squid-prometheus

Squid (Prometheus)

New Relic's Squid Prometheus quickstart provides data from Squid Cache Manager. Install the quickstart to better understand utilization of the cache and monitor performance issues.
Squid (Prometheus)
What's included?

Dashboard  
Squid (Prometheus) quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Squid Cache Manager

Squid Cache Manager screenshot 0
Documentation  
Squid (Prometheus) observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Squid (Prometheus)

Caching proxy for the Web supporting different protocols that reduces bandwidth and improves response times.

Alerts  
This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

Squid Monitoring

Squid is a caching proxy for the Web supporting HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, and more. It reduces bandwidth and improves response times by caching and reusing frequently-requested web pages.

What’s Included?

New Relic + Squid (Prometheus) quickstart - New Relic’s instant observability quickstart provides the metrics reported by Squid Prometheus exporter. Monitor Squid Cache Managers with New Relic to quickly gain visibility into your cache manager, including active cache managers, traffic, hit rate and more.

Value of Squid Quickstarts

Squid monitoring with New Relic offers advanced features, including:

  • Create custom queries and charts of your data integrations.
  • Filter and analyze metrics in Infrastructure UI. New Relic’s instant observability quickstart helps developers reduce administrative overheads and accelerate time to value. As New Relic is SaaS-based, you also don’t have to worry about maintenance or onboarding.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
