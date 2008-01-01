  • Log in
Infrastructure Integrations Data Analysis

Dashboards designed to analyze data ingest from "Infrastructure Integrations" category in the Data Management Hub.
Infrastructure Integrations Data Analysis
What's included?

Dashboard  
5
Infrastructure Integrations Data Analysis quickstart contains 5 dashboards. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Kubernetes Data Ingest Analysis

Kubernetes Data Ingest Analysis screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Infrastructure Integrations Data Analysis observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Data Management Hub

New Relic Data Management Hub

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

View repo
View repo

This quickstart provides several dashboards to analyze overall data ingest created by the various Infrastructure On-Host, Cloud, and Kubernetes integrations that contribute to the "Infrastructure integrations" portion of the Data Management Hub. Additional pages have been added that analyze data ingest created by Pixie, Prometheus, and AWS CloudWatch Metric Stream integrations, which are associated with infrastructure data, but feed other categories of the Data Management Hub.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

Zack Mutchler

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

