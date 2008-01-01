HiveMQ (Prometheus)

HiveMQ Monitoring

HiveMQ's MQTT broker makes it easy to move data to and from connected devices in an efficient, fast and reliable manner. It's metrics subsystem reports all relevant metrics to monitor your MQTT brokers.

What’s Included?

New Relic + HiveMQ quickstart - New Relic’s instant observability quickstart provides the metrics reported by HiveMQ metrics subsystem.

Monitor HiveMQ with New Relic to quickly gain visibility into single node and clustered HiveMQ servers, including: cache rates, message statistics, system and JVM metrics and more.

Value of HiveMQ Quickstarts

HiveMQ monitoring with New Relic offers advanced features, including:

Create custom queries and charts of your data integrations.

Filter and analyze metrics in Infrastructure UI.

New Relic’s instant observability quickstart helps developers reduce administrative overheads and accelerate time to value. As New Relic is SaaS-based, you also don’t have to worry about maintenance or onboarding.