Instant ObservabilityHiveMQ (Prometheus)
hivemq

HiveMQ (Prometheus)

New Relic's HiveMQ quickstart provides data from HiveMQ metrics subsystem. Install the quickstart to better understand utilization of resources and monitor performance issues.
HiveMQ (Prometheus)
What's included?

Documentation  
1
HiveMQ (Prometheus) observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

HiveMQ

MQTT broker that makes it easy to move data to and from connected devices.

Dashboard  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any dashboards. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

HiveMQ Monitoring

HiveMQ's MQTT broker makes it easy to move data to and from connected devices in an efficient, fast and reliable manner. It's metrics subsystem reports all relevant metrics to monitor your MQTT brokers.

What’s Included?

New Relic + HiveMQ quickstart - New Relic’s instant observability quickstart provides the metrics reported by HiveMQ metrics subsystem.

Monitor HiveMQ with New Relic to quickly gain visibility into single node and clustered HiveMQ servers, including: cache rates, message statistics, system and JVM metrics and more.

Value of HiveMQ Quickstarts

HiveMQ monitoring with New Relic offers advanced features, including:

  • Create custom queries and charts of your data integrations.
  • Filter and analyze metrics in Infrastructure UI.

New Relic’s instant observability quickstart helps developers reduce administrative overheads and accelerate time to value. As New Relic is SaaS-based, you also don’t have to worry about maintenance or onboarding.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
