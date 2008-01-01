  • Log in
banner-left
Instant ObservabilityNGINX Ingress Controller
nginx-ingress-controller

NGINX Ingress Controller

Visualize NGINX ingress controller performance and alert on potential configuration errors. Download New Relic NGINX ingress controller quickstart to increase visibility into your ingress performance.
NGINX Ingress Controller
Install now
Install now
banner-right

What's included?

Dashboard  
1
NGINX Ingress Controller quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

NGINX Ingress Controller

NGINX Ingress Controller screenshot 0
Documentation  
2
NGINX Ingress Controller observability quickstart contains 2 documentation references. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Enabling metrics for your NGINX ingress controller

Details on enabling metrics for your NGINX ingress controller

NGINX Ingress Controller Quickstart

Details on installing the NGINX ingress controller in your Kubernetes cluster

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

View repo
View repo

Why monitor the NGINX ingress controller?

The NGINX ingress controller exposes many useful metrics that can be scraped by a Prometheus server or agent. These metrics can inform you of ongoing process connections and the current ingress load that your system is handling. Furthermore, these metrics can inform you on ingress config reloads and empower alert conditions on config reload errors or unexpected config changes.

NGINX ingress controller quickstart highlights

  • Config reload monitoring (errors and last successful reload)
  • Throughput faceted by ingress classes
  • Request/response insights on payload size and response time
  • CPU and memory statistics

Monitoring NGINX ingress controller

The NGINX ingress controller has to have metrics enabled before they are available to be scraped. Instructions for ensuring your NGINX metrics are enabled can be found here: https://kubernetes.github.io/ingress-nginx/user-guide/monitoring/#wildcard-ingresses

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Install now
Install now
Authors

New Relic

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
View repo
View repo
Build your own
Build your own
Related resources

Get started today for free.

Sign Up
Sign Up
Get Demo
Get Demo
About UsLeadershipCareersSocial ImpactNewsroomCustomersPartner ProgramInvestor RelationsSuppliers PortalSecurityESGContact Us
Follow us
Terms of ServiceDCMA PolicyPrivacy NoticeCookie PolicyUK Slavery Act
FrançaisDeutsch
©2008-22 New Relic, Inc. All rights reserved