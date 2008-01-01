  • Log in
Monitoring Kubernetes is crucial to gain instant visibility into Kubernetes clusters and workloads. Download New Relic Kubernetes quickstart to proactively monitor Kubernetes cluster health and capacity.
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Kubernetes quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Kubernetes Dashboard

Get a high level overview of your Kubernetes instances

Kubernetes Dashboard screenshot 0
Alerts  
3
Kubernetes observability quickstart contains 3 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

High CPU Utilization

This alert is triggered when the CPU utilization is above 90% for at least 10 minutes.

High Disk Utlilzation

This alert is triggered when the Disk Utilization is above 95% for at least 15 minutes.

High Memory Usage

This alert is triggered when the Memory Usage is above 85%.

Documentation  
1
Kubernetes observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Kubernetes installation docs

Kubernetes is an open-source container-orchestration system for automating computer application deployment, scaling, and management.

Why monitor Kubernetes?

Kubernetes is an open-source system for automating deployment, scaling, and, management of containerized applications. The New Relic Kubernetes monitoring quickstart gives you visibility into your Kubernetes clusters and workloads in minutes, whether your clusters are hosted on-premises or in the cloud.

Kubernetes quickstart highlights

The New Relic Kubernetes quickstart uses dashboards to proactively monitor your metrics, like:

  • resources used
  • number of K8s objects
  • namespaces per cluster
  • pods by namespace
  • container cpu usage
  • container restarts
  • missing pods by deployment
  • node resource consumption, and more.

This quickstart is also compatible with on-host integrations like:

  • Cassandra
  • MySQL
  • Apache, and more.
New Relic + Kubernetes = Optimum performance monitoring

The New Relic Kubernetes quickstart has multiple components that work together to give you end-to-end observability across your clusters. While you have the flexibility to deploy the components that you prefer, to achieve full observability, you need to install the complete package to monitor all metrics. Use our quickstart to generate a Kubernetes manifest and add Pixie for more fine-grained telemetry data. You can also do the installation with Pixie for fine-grained telemetry data. Our quickstart monitors the aggregated core and memory usage across all nodes in your cluster. This allows you to meet resource requirements for optimal application performance. It also empowers you to track resource consumption, find pods that aren't running, monitor disk usage, and troubleshoot container restarts. The New Relic Kubernetes integration has dashboards and a cluster explorer that provide a multi-dimensional representation of a Kubernetes cluster from which you can explore your namespaces, deployments, nodes, pods, containers, and applications. Download the New Relic Kubernetes quickstart today to gain instant visibility into your Kubernetes services, clusters and workloads in minutes.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic, Emil Hammarstrand

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
