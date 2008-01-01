What's included?
Dashboard 1
Azure Kubernetes Service quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.
Documentation 1
Azure Kubernetes Service observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.
Alerts 0
This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.
Provides a managed environment for deploying, managing, and scaling your containerized applications using Azure infrastructure.
How to use this quickstart
Authors
New Relic, Emil Hammarstrand
Support
Built by New Relic
Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.