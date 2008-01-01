  • Log in
Provides a managed environment for deploying, managing, and scaling your containerized applications using Azure infrastructure.
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Azure Kubernetes Service quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Azure Kubernetes Service

Azure Kubernetes Service screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Azure Kubernetes Service observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Azure Kubernetes Service installation docs

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

View repo
View repo

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic, Emil Hammarstrand

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
