Pixie quickstart for visibility into Latency, Errors, and Throughput for services running in Kubernetes.
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Pixie quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Pixie Quickstart Dashboard

Pixie Quickstart Dashboard screenshot 0
Alerts  
3
Pixie observability quickstart contains 3 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

Service Errors (%)

This static alert condition evaluates error percentage for Pixie instrumented services

Service Response Time (ms)

This baseline alert condition evaluates response time for Pixie instrumented services

Service Throughput (req/min)

This baseline alert condition evaluates throughput for Pixie instrumented services

Documentation  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any documentation. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

The Pixie quickstart includes a dashboard providing Latency, Errors, and Throughput visibility for your Pixie services running in Kubernetes as well as example alert conditions.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic, Brad Schmitt

Support
Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

Collaborate on this quickstart
Get started today for free.

