  • Log in
banner-left
Instant ObservabilityGoogle Kubernetes Engine
google-kubernetes-engine

Google Kubernetes Engine

Provides a managed environment for deploying, managing, and scaling your containerized applications using Google infrastructure.
Google Kubernetes Engine
Install now
Install now
banner-right

What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Google Kubernetes Engine quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Google Kubernetes Engine

Google Kubernetes Engine screenshot 0
Alerts  
2
Google Kubernetes Engine observability quickstart contains 2 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

High CPU Utilization

This alert is triggered when the CPU utilization for a Node is above 90% for at least 15 minutes.

High Memory Usage

This alert is triggered when the memory usage for a Node is above 85% of total capacity.

Documentation  
1
Google Kubernetes Engine observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Google Kubernetes Engine installation docs

Provides a managed environment for deploying, managing, and scaling your containerized applications using Google infrastructure.

Provides a managed environment for deploying, managing, and scaling your containerized applications using Google infrastructure.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Install now
Install now
Authors

New Relic, Emil Hammarstrand

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
View repo
View repo
Build your own
Build your own
Related resources

Get started today for free.

Sign Up
Sign Up
Get Demo
Get Demo
About UsLeadershipCareersSocial ImpactNewsroomCustomersPartner ProgramInvestor RelationsSuppliers PortalSecurityESGContact Us
Follow us
Terms of ServiceDCMA PolicyPrivacy NoticeCookie PolicyUK Slavery Act
FrançaisDeutsch
©2008-22 New Relic, Inc. All rights reserved