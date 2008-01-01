  • Log in
Customer Experience Quality Foundation

Focus on the user's experience of performance so you can optimize your site for satisfaction, retention, and conversion
Customer Experience Quality Foundation
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Customer Experience Quality Foundation quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Customer experience quality foundation

Customer experience quality foundation screenshot 0
Documentation  
2
Customer Experience Quality Foundation observability quickstart contains 2 documentation references. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Implementation guide

Explains what quality foundation is and how to apply it

Install README

Guides you on how to customize the dashboard once you've installed it

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

View repo

Quality foundation helps you see what your user's perception of web performance is. It does this in two ways: (1) focuses on user experience metrics for availability, page load, and in-page actions (2) segments data by device type, region, and user journey

For more information view the implementation guide

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

Kim Hickey (New Relic)

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
