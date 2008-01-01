A dashboard that displays the performance of your Ajax Request

Benefits of understanding AJAX requests

Identify performance issues: By reviewing AJAX requests in New Relic, you can identify performance issues with your application. New Relic provides detailed metrics on AJAX requests, such as response time, throughput, and error rates, which can help you identify performance bottlenecks.

Troubleshoot errors: If an AJAX request fails or returns an error, New Relic can provide detailed information on the error, including the status code and error message. This information can help you quickly identify and troubleshoot errors in your application.

Monitor third-party dependencies: If your application depends on third-party services, you can use New Relic to monitor the performance of those services. New Relic can provide insights into the performance of AJAX requests to third-party services, such as response time and error rates.