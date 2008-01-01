  • Log in
Synthetics Availability (Ping)

Availabilty or Ping monitors are the simplest type of monitor. They simply check to see if an application is online.
What's included?

Documentation  
Synthetics Availability (Ping) observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Getting started

Get started with Synthetic monitoring

Dashboard  
This quickstart doesn't include any dashboards. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

Alerts  
This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

What is Synthetics monitoring?

Synthetic monitoring is a suite of automated, scriptable tools to monitor your websites, critical business transactions, and API endpoints. You can simulate user traffic to proactively detect and resolve outages and poor performance of critical endpoints before your customers notice.

What is a Synthetics Availability (Ping) check

Availabilty or Ping monitors are the simplest type of Synthetics monitor. They simply check to see if an application is online. The synthetic ping monitor uses a simple Java HTTP client to make requests to your site.

For consistency with other synthetic monitor types, the user agent is identified as Google Chrome. However, the HTTP client is not a full browser, and it does not execute JavaScript. If you need JavaScript functionality, use a simple browser monitor.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
