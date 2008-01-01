  • Log in
Synthetics Optimization

Optimize Synthetics Monitors in your estate to only use what is necessary
Synthetics Optimization
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Synthetics Optimization quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Synthetics Optimization Dashboard

This dashboard aims to help you understand whether you are over your Synthetics usage limits, and if so, how can you identify the right monitors and checks to optimise

Synthetics Optimization Dashboard screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Synthetics Optimization observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Synthetics Usage Queries

This document provides additional queries that can be run to determine Synthetics usage.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

View repo
View repo

The Synthtics Optimization quickstart aims to help you understand whether you are over your Synthetics usage limits, and if so, how can you identify the right monitors and checks to optimise.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

Andrew Newhouse (New Relic)

Support
Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

