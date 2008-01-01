What's included?
Dashboard 1
Synthetics Optimization quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.
Documentation 1
Synthetics Optimization observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.
Alerts 0
This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.
The Synthtics Optimization quickstart aims to help you understand whether you are over your Synthetics usage limits, and if so, how can you identify the right monitors and checks to optimise.
How to use this quickstart
Authors
Andrew Newhouse (New Relic)
Support
Built by the community
Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.