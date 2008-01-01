  • Log in
Synthetics Private Locations

Monitoring private locations is crucial to ensure that you detect issues with the CPM and resolve outages swiftly. Download the New Relic Synthetics Private Location quickstart to be informed about the health of your private locations and CPMs before they lead to false positive alerts.
banner-right

What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Synthetics Private Locations quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Synthetics Private Minions

Details on events from SyntheticsPrivateLocationStatus, SyntheticsPrivateMinion, SyntheticCheck, SyntheticRequest, NrAuditEvent, plus a page for Performance Analysis.

Synthetics Private Minions screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Synthetics Private Locations observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Monitor Private Locations

Be informed about the health of your private locations.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

What are private locations?

In synthetic monitoring, a private location is a collection of private minions. A minion is a containerized application that receives and manages jobs set up through the Synthetics UI. For details see our Private locations overview.

New Relic Synthetics Containerized Private Minion

The Containerized Private Minion (CPM) runs on your private network to monitor internal endpoints not accessible from the Internet. Each CPM is configured to process jobs for a specific private location identified by the private location key. For CPM installation instructions see Install containerized private minions.

Why should you monitor your private locations and CPMs?

Monitoring private locations is critical to knowing when the CPM might be struggling to process jobs. Some common issues include:

  • DNS/firewall/proxy blocking connections on your local network
  • overloaded CPM
  • mis-configured CPM
  • under-provisioned host
  • internal engine errors.

If the CPM fails to process jobs in a timely manner, it can lead to gaps in reported results, false positive alerts, or delayed results.

Download and install the New Relic Synthetics Private Locations quickstart today to be informed about the health of your private locations and CPMs.

How to use this quickstart

  Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic, Keegan Mullaney

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
Related resources

Get started today for free.

