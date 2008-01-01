What are private locations?

In synthetic monitoring, a private location is a collection of private minions. A minion is a containerized application that receives and manages jobs set up through the Synthetics UI. For details see our Private locations overview.

New Relic Synthetics Containerized Private Minion

The Containerized Private Minion (CPM) runs on your private network to monitor internal endpoints not accessible from the Internet. Each CPM is configured to process jobs for a specific private location identified by the private location key. For CPM installation instructions see Install containerized private minions.

Why should you monitor your private locations and CPMs?

Monitoring private locations is critical to knowing when the CPM might be struggling to process jobs. Some common issues include:

DNS/firewall/proxy blocking connections on your local network

overloaded CPM

mis-configured CPM

under-provisioned host

internal engine errors.

If the CPM fails to process jobs in a timely manner, it can lead to gaps in reported results, false positive alerts, or delayed results.

Download and install the New Relic Synthetics Private Locations quickstart today to be informed about the health of your private locations and CPMs.