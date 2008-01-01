  • Log in
Customer Experience Bottom of the funnel analysis

Use cart abandonment reduction techniques to improve completion rates of any user journey
Customer Experience Bottom of the funnel analysis
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Customer Experience Bottom of the funnel analysis quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Customer experience bottom of the funnel analysis

Customer experience bottom of the funnel analysis screenshot 0
Documentation  
2
Customer Experience Bottom of the funnel analysis observability quickstart contains 2 documentation references. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Implementation guide

Explains what bottom of the funnel analysis is and how to apply it

Install README

Guides you on how to customize the dashboard once you've installed it

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

Bottom of the funnel analysis uses cart abandonment reduction techniques and applies them to any user journey where conversion (completing the user journey) matters.

For more information view the implementation guide

How to use this quickstart

  Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

Kim Hickey

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
