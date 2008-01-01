What is Azure Event Grid Topics?

Event Grid is a highly scalable, serverless event broker that you can use to integrate applications using events. Event Grid topic provides an endpoint where the source sends events. A topic is used for a collection of related events. To respond to certain types of events, subscribers decide which topics to subscribe to.

New Relic Azure Event Grid Topics quickstart features

A standard dashboard that tracks key indicators like delivery success count, matched event count, publish success count. It runs custom queries and visualizes the data immediately.

Why monitor Azure Event Grid Topics with New Relic?

New Relic Azure Event Grid Topics monitoring quickstart empowers you to track the performance of Azure Batch via different metrics including delivery success count, matched event count, publish success count.

Our integration features a standard dashboard that provides interactive visualizations to explore your data, understand context and get valuable insights.

Start ingesting your Azure data today and get immediate access to our visualization dashboards so you can optimize your Azure service.