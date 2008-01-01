What's included?
What is Azure Event Grid Partner Namespaces?
A partner namespace is a regional resource that has an endpoint to publish events to Azure Event Grid. Partner namespaces contain either channels or event channels (legacy resource).
New Relic Azure Event Grid Partner Namespaces quickstart features
A standard dashboard that tracks key indicators like publish fail count, publish success count, publish success latency and unmatched event count. It runs custom queries and visualizes the data immediately.
Why monitor Azure Event Grid Partner Namespaces with New Relic?
New Relic Azure Event Grid Partner Namespaces monitoring quickstart empowers you to track the performance of Azure Event Grid Partner Namespaces via different metrics including publish fail count, publish success count, publish success latency and unmatched event count.
Our integration features a standard dashboard that provides interactive visualizations to explore your data, understand context, and get valuable insights.
Start ingesting your Azure data today and get immediate access to our visualization dashboards so you can optimize your Azure service.
