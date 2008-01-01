What is Azure Event Grid System Topics?

A system topic in Event Grid represents one or more events published by Azure services such as Azure storage and Azure event hubs. For example, a system topic may represent all blob events or only blob created and blob deleted events published for a specific storage account.

New Relic Azure Event Grid System Topics quickstart features

A standard dashboard that tracks key indicators like delivery success count, matched event count, publish success count. It runs custom queries and visualizes the data immediately.

Why monitor Azure Event Grid System Topics with New Relic?

New Relic Azure Event Grid System Topics monitoring quickstart empowers you to track the performance of Azure system topics via different metrics including delivery success count, matched event count, publish success count.

Our integration features a standard dashboard that provides interactive visualizations to explore your data, understand context, and get valuable insights.

Start ingesting your Azure data today and get immediate access to our visualization dashboards so you can optimize your Azure service.