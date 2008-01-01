What is Azure Event Grid Partner Topics?

Event Grid's Partner Events allows customers to subscribe to events that originate in a registered system using the same mechanism they would use for any other event source on Azure, such as an Azure service.

New Relic Azure Event Grid Partner Topics quickstart features

A standard dashboard that tracks key indicators like delivery success count, matched event count, publish success count. It runs custom queries and visualizes the data immediately.

Why monitor Azure Event Grid Partner Topics with New Relic?

New Relic Azure Event Grid Partner Topics monitoring quickstart empowers you to track the performance of Azure partner topics via different metrics including delivery success count, matched event count, publish success count.

Our integration features a standard dashboard that provides interactive visualizations to explore your data, understand context, and get valuable insights.

Start ingesting your Azure data today and get immediate access to our visualization dashboards so you can optimize your Azure service.