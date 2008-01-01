What is Azure Event Grid Subscriptions?

Azure Event Grid Subscriptions tells Event Grid which events on a topic you're interested in receiving. The endpoint or built-in mechanism to route events, sometimes to more than one handler. Subscriptions are also used by handlers to intelligently filter incoming events.

New Relic Azure Event Grid Subscriptions quickstart features

A standard dashboard that tracks key indicators like delivery failed events, delivered events, dropped events and matched events. It runs custom queries and visualizes the data immediately

Why monitor Azure Event Grid Subscriptions with New Relic?

New Relic Azure Event Grid Subscriptions monitoring quickstart empowers you to track the performance of Azure event grid subscriptions via different metrics including delivery failed events, delivered events, dropped events and matched events.

Our integration features a standard dashboard that provides interactive visualizations to explore your data, understand context, and get valuable insights.

Start ingesting your Azure data today and get immediate access to our visualization dashboards so you can optimize your Azure service.