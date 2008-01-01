argocd-quickstart

What is Argo CD?

Argo CD is a declarative, GitOps continuous delivery tool for Kubernetes.

Why Argo CD?

Application definitions, configurations, and environments should be declarative and version controlled. Application deployment and lifecycle management should be automated, auditable, and easy to understand.

This dashboard mirrors the official Argo CD Grafana dashboard (Link).

Argo CD Getting started:

ArgoCD Dashboard Highlights:

Sync Activity

Health Status

Controller Stats

Repo Server Stats

Argo Server Stats

Requirements: