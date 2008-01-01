  • Log in
ArgoCD Quickstart

Displays the performance and availability of the ArgoCD platform within Kubernetes.
ArgoCD Quickstart
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
ArgoCD Quickstart quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

ArgoCD

ArgoCD screenshot 0
Documentation  
2
ArgoCD Quickstart observability quickstart contains 2 documentation references. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

ArgoCD Metrics Setup

Ship performance data from ArgoCD using Prometheus

Prometheus OpenMetrics Integration Setup

Setup New Relic's Prometheus OpenMetrics Integration (POMI)

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

View repo
View repo

What is Argo CD?

Argo CD is a declarative, GitOps continuous delivery tool for Kubernetes.

Why Argo CD?

Application definitions, configurations, and environments should be declarative and version controlled. Application deployment and lifecycle management should be automated, auditable, and easy to understand.

This dashboard mirrors the official Argo CD Grafana dashboard (Link).

Argo CD Getting started:

ArgoCD Dashboard Highlights:

  • Sync Activity
  • Health Status
  • Controller Stats
  • Repo Server Stats
  • Argo Server Stats

Requirements:

  1. NewRelic Kubernetes Integration (Link) with the Prometheus OpenMetrics Integration (Link)

  2. Patch the ArgoCD pods with prometheus.io/scrape=true podAnnotations. This will enable the New Relic Prometheus Integration to scrape ArgoCD metrics:

    kubectl patch deployment argocd-server -n argocd -p '{"spec": {"template":{"metadata":{"annotations":{"prometheus.io/scrape":"true","prometheus.io/port": "8083","prometheus.io/path": "metrics"}}}} }'

    kubectl patch statefulset argocd-application-controller -n argocd -p '{"spec": {"template":{"metadata":{"annotations":{"prometheus.io/scrape":"true","prometheus.io/port": "8082","prometheus.io/path": "metrics"}}}} }'

    kubectl patch deployment argocd-repo-server -n argocd -p '{"spec": {"template":{"metadata":{"annotations":{"prometheus.io/scrape":"true","prometheus.io/port": "8084","prometheus.io/path": "metrics"}}}} }'

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
Get started today for free.

