argocd-quickstart

What is Argo CD?
Argo CD is a declarative, GitOps continuous delivery tool for Kubernetes.
Why Argo CD?
Application definitions, configurations, and environments should be declarative and version controlled. Application deployment and lifecycle management should be automated, auditable, and easy to understand.
This dashboard mirrors the official Argo CD Grafana dashboard (Link).
Argo CD Getting started:
ArgoCD Dashboard Highlights:
- Sync Activity
- Health Status
- Controller Stats
- Repo Server Stats
- Argo Server Stats
Requirements:
-
NewRelic Kubernetes Integration (Link) with the Prometheus OpenMetrics Integration (Link)
-
Patch the ArgoCD pods with
prometheus.io/scrape=truepodAnnotations. This will enable the New Relic Prometheus Integration to scrape ArgoCD metrics:
kubectl patch deployment argocd-server -n argocd -p '{"spec": {"template":{"metadata":{"annotations":{"prometheus.io/scrape":"true","prometheus.io/port": "8083","prometheus.io/path": "metrics"}}}} }'
kubectl patch statefulset argocd-application-controller -n argocd -p '{"spec": {"template":{"metadata":{"annotations":{"prometheus.io/scrape":"true","prometheus.io/port": "8082","prometheus.io/path": "metrics"}}}} }'
kubectl patch deployment argocd-repo-server -n argocd -p '{"spec": {"template":{"metadata":{"annotations":{"prometheus.io/scrape":"true","prometheus.io/port": "8084","prometheus.io/path": "metrics"}}}} }'
How to use this quickstart
