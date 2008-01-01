  • Log in
banner-left
Instant ObservabilityApache Flink
apache-flink

Apache Flink

New Relic’s instant observability quickstart with Apache Flink monitoring helps to detect client, job manager and task manager logs and parses them into a JSON payload.
Apache Flink
Install now
Install now
banner-right

What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Apache Flink quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Apache Flink

Apache Flink screenshot 0
Alerts  
4
Apache Flink observability quickstart contains 4 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

Failed Checkpoints

This alert is triggered when the failed checkpoints is higher than 3 during 5 minutes.

Job Manager Heap Memory Usage

This alert is triggered when the job manager heap memory usage is higher than 10mb during 5 minutes.

Shuffle Netty Used Memory

This alert is triggered when the shuffle netty used memory is higher than 2mb during 5 minutes.

Task Manager Direct Memory Used

This alert is triggered when the task manager direct memory used is higher than 100mb during 5 minutes.

Documentation  
1
Apache Flink observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Apache Flink integration documentation

New Relic’s instant observability quickstart with Apache Flink monitoring helps to detect client, job manager and task manager logs and parses them into a JSON payload.

Comprehensive monitoring quickstart for Apache Flink

New Relic detects your Apache Flink metrics like job manager (checkpoints, direct, mapped, metaspace memory usage), task manager (shuffle netty, operators), heap memory usage and more.

Why monitor Apache Flink?

An ideal Apache Flink Performance Monitoring provides an easy way for effective monitoring and alerting of your Flink jobs.

What’s included in this quickstart?

New Relic's Apache Flink monitoring quickstart boasts instant full-stack observability out-of-the-box:

  • High value alerts for your Apache Flink (errors, usage metrics and JVM).
  • Easy to use performance monitoring dashboards.
  • Custom alerts that proactively inform developers about the status of their Apache Flink Jobs.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Install now
Install now
Authors

New Relic

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
View repo
View repo
Build your own
Build your own
Related resources

Get started today for free.

Sign Up
Sign Up
Get Demo
Get Demo
About UsLeadershipCareersSocial ImpactNewsroomCustomersPartner ProgramInvestor RelationsSuppliers PortalSecurityESGContact Us
Follow us
Terms of ServiceDCMA PolicyPrivacy NoticeCookie PolicyUK Slavery Act
FrançaisDeutsch
©2008-22 New Relic, Inc. All rights reserved