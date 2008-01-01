  • Log in
banner-left
Instant ObservabilityAzure IoT Central Applications
azure-iot-central-applications

Azure IoT Central Applications

Monitoring Azure IoT Central Applications is critical to track the performance through key metrics. Download New Relic Azure IoT Central Applications monitoring quickstart to get a pre-built dashboard tailored to monitor your Azure IoT Central Applications Service.
Azure IoT Central Applications
See installation docs
banner-right

What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Azure IoT Central Applications quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Azure IoT Central Applications

Documentation  
1
Azure IoT Central Applications observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Azure IoT Central Applications installation docs

Monitor Azure IoT Central Applications by connecting Azure to New Relic.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

View repo
View repo

What is Azure IoT Central Applications?

IoT Central is an IoT application platform as a service (aPaaS) that reduces the burden and cost of developing, managing and maintaining IoT solutions. IoT Central streamlines the development of a complex and continually evolving IoT infrastructure by letting you to focus your efforts on determining the business impact you can create with the IoT data stream.

New Relic Azure IoT Central Applications quickstart features

A standard dashboard that tracks key indicators like c2d commands success, connected device count, data export error and device data usage. It runs custom queries and visualizes the data immediately.

Why monitor Azure IoT Central Applications with New Relic?

New Relic Azure IoT Central Applications monitoring quickstart empowers you to track the performance of Azure IoT Central Applications via different metrics including c2d commands success, connected device count, data export error and device data usage.

Our integration features a standard dashboard that provides interactive visualizations to explore your data, understand context, and get valuable insights.

Start ingesting your Azure data today and get immediate access to our visualization dashboards so you can optimize your Azure service.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
See installation docs
Authors

New Relic, New Relic Partner

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
View repo
View repo
Build your own
Build your own
Related resources

Get started today for free.

Sign Up
Sign Up
Get Demo
Get Demo
About UsLeadershipCareersSocial ImpactNewsroomCustomersPartner ProgramInvestor RelationsSuppliers PortalSecurityESGContact Us
Follow us
Terms of ServiceDCMA PolicyPrivacy NoticeCookie PolicyUK Slavery Act
FrançaisDeutsch
©2008-23 New Relic, Inc. All rights reserved