What is Azure IoT Central Applications?

IoT Central is an IoT application platform as a service (aPaaS) that reduces the burden and cost of developing, managing and maintaining IoT solutions. IoT Central streamlines the development of a complex and continually evolving IoT infrastructure by letting you to focus your efforts on determining the business impact you can create with the IoT data stream.

New Relic Azure IoT Central Applications quickstart features

A standard dashboard that tracks key indicators like c2d commands success, connected device count, data export error and device data usage. It runs custom queries and visualizes the data immediately.

Why monitor Azure IoT Central Applications with New Relic?

New Relic Azure IoT Central Applications monitoring quickstart empowers you to track the performance of Azure IoT Central Applications via different metrics including c2d commands success, connected device count, data export error and device data usage.

Our integration features a standard dashboard that provides interactive visualizations to explore your data, understand context, and get valuable insights.

Start ingesting your Azure data today and get immediate access to our visualization dashboards so you can optimize your Azure service.