Azure Container Registry

Monitoring Azure Container Registry is critical to track the performance through key metrics. Download New Relic Azure Container Registry monitoring quickstart to get a pre-built dashboard tailored to monitor your Azure Container Registry service.
Azure Container Registry
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Azure Container Registry quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Azure Container Registry

Documentation  
1
Azure Container Registry observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Azure Container Registry installation docs

Monitor Azure Container Registry by connecting Azure to New Relic.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

What is Azure Container Registry?

Azure Container Registry is a private registry service for building, storing and managing container images and related artifacts.

New Relic Azure Container Registry quickstart features

A standard dashboard that tracks key indicators like agent pool CPU time, run duration, storage used, successful pull count, successful push count, total pull count and total push count. It runs custom queries and visualizes the data immediately.

Why monitor Azure Container Registry with New Relic?

New Relic Azure Container Registry monitoring quickstart empowers you to track the performance of Azure Container Registry via different metrics including agent pool CPU time, run duration, storage used, successful pull count, successful push count, total pull count and total push count.

Our integration features a standard dashboard that provides interactive visualizations to explore your data, understand context and get valuable insights.

Start ingesting your Azure data today and get immediate access to our visualization dashboards so you can optimize your Azure service.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic, New Relic Partner

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

