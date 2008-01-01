What is Azure Container Registry?

Azure Container Registry is a private registry service for building, storing and managing container images and related artifacts.

New Relic Azure Container Registry quickstart features

A standard dashboard that tracks key indicators like agent pool CPU time, run duration, storage used, successful pull count, successful push count, total pull count and total push count. It runs custom queries and visualizes the data immediately.

Why monitor Azure Container Registry with New Relic?

New Relic Azure Container Registry monitoring quickstart empowers you to track the performance of Azure Container Registry via different metrics including agent pool CPU time, run duration, storage used, successful pull count, successful push count, total pull count and total push count.

Our integration features a standard dashboard that provides interactive visualizations to explore your data, understand context and get valuable insights.

Start ingesting your Azure data today and get immediate access to our visualization dashboards so you can optimize your Azure service.