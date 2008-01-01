  • Log in
banner-left
Instant ObservabilityWebsphere Liberty Profile
websphere-liberty-profile

Websphere Liberty Profile

Monitoring WebSphere Liberty Profile is critical to ensure that you detect incidents and respond to them quickly. Download the New Relic quickstart to track WebSphere Liberty Profile performance metrics.
Websphere Liberty Profile
Install now
Install now
banner-right

What's included?

Documentation  
1
Websphere Liberty Profile observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Installation Docs

Installation instructions for the Java agent and configuration options for Websphere Liberty Profile

Dashboard  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any dashboards. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

View repo
View repo
Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

View repo
View repo

Monitoring WebSphere Liberty Profile

Liberty Profile is a flexible server profile of IBM’s WebSphere Application Server (WAS) which enables the server to deploy only required custom features rather than deploying all available components.

Leverage our New Relic WebSphere Liberty Profile quickstart to proactively monitor your Liberty Profile with the New Relic Java agent.

New Relic WebSphere Liberty Profile highlights

New Relic’s WebSphere Liberty Profile monitoring instruments WebSphere with the New Relic Java agent and allows you to instantly monitor your Java application.

With New Relic's Java agent, you can track everything from active connections to tiny errors within your code. Every minute, the agent posts metric timeslice and event data to the New Relic user interface, where you can monitor your website’s performance.

New Relic + WebSphere Liberty Profile = Optimum performance monitoring

Our WebSphere Liberty Profile quickstart empowers you to configure New Relic’s Java agent for your WebSphere Liberty Profile. With a configuration customized for your application, you can monitor browser performance and WebSphere PMI metrics like memory, threads, and HTTP sessions.

New Relic supports all versions of WebSphere and IBM Java Virtual Machine that are compatible with the Java agent. (If you’re using Java 2 Security with WebSphere, you need to grant the Java agent additional permissions for proper execution).

You can also configure the Java agent to capture any WebSphere PMI metrics you want. Such metrics will be displayed on the New Relic JVM metrics page. These metrics will be listed under different tabs like memory, thread, HTTP sessions, and data sources.

The memory tab has heap memory usage, garbage collection and class count. The thread tab has thread count and thread pool. The HTTP sessions tab shows the active, invalidated by timeout, and invalidated HTTP session counts of your application. The data sources tab will show you metrics like wait time, max connections, active connections, and idle connections.

Install the New Relic WebSphere Liberty Profile quickstart to effectively monitor Liberty Profile key performance indicators with our Java agent. This quickstart is the key to making sure that you detect and respond to any incident quickly and efficiently.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Install now
Install now
Authors

New Relic

Support
Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

Collaborate on this quickstart
View repo
View repo
Build your own
Build your own
Related resources

Get started today for free.

Sign Up
Sign Up
Get Demo
Get Demo
About UsLeadershipCareersSocial ImpactNewsroomCustomersPartner ProgramInvestor RelationsSuppliers PortalSecurityESGContact Us
Follow us
Terms of ServiceDCMA PolicyPrivacy NoticeCookie PolicyUK Slavery Act
FrançaisDeutsch
©2008-22 New Relic, Inc. All rights reserved