JDBC-ExecuteBatch Java Agent Extension

What is executeBatch call?

ExecuteBatch method in jdbc submits a batch of commands to the database for execution. You If all commands execute successfully, the call returns an array of update counts.

Once the instrumentation is deployed it will start to track the call to the executeBatch method as a database call in distributed traces.

The Performance tab for the call will show the query as "Batch Execute n Queries" where n is the number of queries executed as part of the batch.