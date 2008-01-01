Elasticsearch query Java Agent Extension

What's included?
Dashboard 1
Alerts 2
High CPU Utilization
This alert is triggered when the CPU Utilization is above 90%.
Transaction Errors
This alert is triggered when the the transactions fail more than 10% of the time in 5 minutes.
Documentation 1
What is elasticsearch?
Elasticsearch is a search engine based on the Lucene library. It provides a distributed, multitenant-capable full-text search engine with an HTTP web interface and schema-free JSON documents. Elasticsearch provides a full Query DSL (Domain Specific Language) based on JSON to define queries
The elastic search query java agent extension enables monitoring of elasticsearch queries in a java application. Once deployed elasticsearch queries begin to show up in the New Relic UI under Databases section
