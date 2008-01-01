What's included?
Dashboard 1
Google Cloud Pub/Sub Java Agent Extension quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.
Alerts 2
Google Cloud Pub/Sub Java Agent Extension observability quickstart contains 2 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.
High CPU Utilization
This alert is triggered when the CPU Utilization is above 90%.
Transaction Errors
This alert is triggered when the the transactions fail more than 10% of the time in 5 minutes.
Documentation 1
Google Cloud Pub/Sub Java Agent Extension observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.
What is Pub/Sub?
Messaging and ingestion for event-driven systems and streaming analytics.
- Pub/Sub enables you to create systems of event producers and consumers, called publishers and subscribers.
- Publishers communicate with subscribers asynchronously by broadcasting events, rather than by synchronous remote procedure calls (RPCs).
- Publishers send events to the Pub/Sub service, without regard to how or when these events will be processed. Pub/Sub then delivers events to all services that need to react to them. Compared to systems communicating through RPCs, where publishers must wait for subscribers to receive the data, such asynchronous integration increases the flexibility and robustness of the system overall.
How to use this quickstart
Authors
New Relic Labs
Support
Built by the community
Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.