  • Log in
banner-left
Instant ObservabilityVelero (Prometheus)
velero-prometheus

Velero (Prometheus)

New Relic provides crucial tools for monitoring your Velero clients using the Prometheus Remote-Write integration. It supports features such as a visual dashboard complete with charts detailing all critical performance and health metrics relevant to your Velero system.
Velero (Prometheus)
Install now
Install now
banner-right

What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Velero (Prometheus) quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Velero-Prometheus

Velero-Prometheus screenshot 0
Alerts  
3
Velero (Prometheus) observability quickstart contains 3 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

Velero Prometheus Backup Duration Baseline

Alert when the duration of the backup changes significantly from its baseline.

Velero Prometheus Backup Failure

This alert is triggered when Velero indicates a backup has failed.

Velero Prometheus Backup Size

Alert when the duration of the backup size changes significantly from its baseline.

Documentation  
1
Velero (Prometheus) observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Velero Prometheus Integration

Open source, backup and restore tooling to help maintain your Kubernetes systems.

A comprehensive Velero monitoring system

Velero is a tool used to backup and restore Kubernetes cluster resources and persistent volumes.

New Relic provides a Velero Quickstart which allows you to monitor your Velero schedules and jobs with ease.

New Relic - a perfect tool to monitor Velero using Prometheus.

Velero has become an important part of Kubernetes architectures, providing features to ensure continuity of state during disaster recover, and ease the burden of systems migration.

Using the New Relic Prometheus Remote-Write integration you can deliver your critical Velero metrics from your internally supported instance of Prometheus directly to New Relic where the rest of your observability data resides.

New Relic Velero quickstart features

Our Velero Quickstart include out-of-the-box dashboards and alerts, including data such as:

  • Overview Schedules (# successes, # failures) + charts with duration and sizes of backups
Value of the Velero (Prometheus) quickstart

The Velero (Prometheus) Quickstart provides a visual snapshot of all the key health information related to your Velero clients and the Kubernetes Clusters they are helping to maintain. Monitoring is made easy via the clear, color-coded dashboard which showcases schedule execution and much more.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Install now
Install now
Authors

New Relic Labs

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
View repo
View repo
Build your own
Build your own
Related resources

Get started today for free.

Sign Up
Sign Up
Get Demo
Get Demo
About UsLeadershipCareersSocial ImpactNewsroomCustomersPartner ProgramInvestor RelationsSuppliers PortalSecurityESGContact Us
Follow us
Terms of ServiceDCMA PolicyPrivacy NoticeCookie PolicyUK Slavery Act
FrançaisDeutsch
©2008-23 New Relic, Inc. All rights reserved