A comprehensive Velero monitoring system

Velero is a tool used to backup and restore Kubernetes cluster resources and persistent volumes.

New Relic provides a Velero Quickstart which allows you to monitor your Velero schedules and jobs with ease.

New Relic - a perfect tool to monitor Velero using Prometheus.

Velero has become an important part of Kubernetes architectures, providing features to ensure continuity of state during disaster recover, and ease the burden of systems migration.

Using the New Relic Prometheus Remote-Write integration you can deliver your critical Velero metrics from your internally supported instance of Prometheus directly to New Relic where the rest of your observability data resides.

New Relic Velero quickstart features

Our Velero Quickstart include out-of-the-box dashboards and alerts, including data such as:

Overview Schedules (# successes, # failures) + charts with duration and sizes of backups

Value of the Velero (Prometheus) quickstart

The Velero (Prometheus) Quickstart provides a visual snapshot of all the key health information related to your Velero clients and the Kubernetes Clusters they are helping to maintain. Monitoring is made easy via the clear, color-coded dashboard which showcases schedule execution and much more.