Prometheus Remote Write integration

Prometheus monitoring

Prometheus is an open-source monitoring and alerting toolkit. Setting up Prometheus is straightforward, but scaling up and managing is not. That’s where New Relic steps in.

New Relic's Prometheus quickstart

New Relic offers two Prometheus integration schemes, Remote Write and OpenMetrics.

Remote Write is ideal for well-established Prometheus infrastructures. It provides easy access to your metrics and only takes one line of yaml in your configuration for access.

OpenMetrics allows for more visibility across multiple container platforms. Once the integration is set up, you can query data on memory usage for pods in deployment, facet any metrics, and view raw metric values all in one place.

New Relic's Prometheus Integration stores various kinds of telemetry data - whether open-source, vendor-specific, or vendor-agnostic.

Value of the Prometheus quickstart

This New Relic quickstart helps you to configure Prometheus Remote Write.

See all of your metrics in one place