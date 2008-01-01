What's included?
Apdex Score
This alert is triggered when the Apdex score is below 0.5 for 5 minutes
High CPU Utilization
This alert is triggered when the CPU Utilization is above 90%.
Memory Usage
This alert is triggered when Memory usage is above 90%
Transaction Errors
This alert is triggered when the the transactions fail more than 10% of the time in 5 minutes.
Comprehensive monitoring quickstart for TypeScript
Microsoft developed the TypeScript programming language, a free and open-source project. In addition to adding optional static typing, it is a strict syntactical superset of JavaScript. Its objective is to develop large-scale applications and transform their source code into JavaScript.
Why monitor TypeScript?
- Access your TypeScript logs to identify errors in your application.
- Find performance issues before they happen.
- Scalable error monitoring without affecting production flow.
- Maintain a low latency with fast throughput.
What’s included in this quickstart?
Get these TypeScript monitoring features out of the box with our quickstart:
- Understand the health of your with: throughput and error rate data, logs, web transaction time, Apdex score, and more apdex score and more).
- Correlate TypeScript application metrics with your server’s primary health metrics, like CPU usage, memory, network usage, and disk space.
- Create high-value baseline alerts that proactively inform developers about the status of their apps.
How to use this quickstart
