Typescript
Typescript

Typescript

Instrument and monitor your TypeScript-built app with our Node.js agent. Analyze performance data right out of the box.
Typescript
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Typescript quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Node.js

Node.js screenshot 0
Alerts  
4
Typescript observability quickstart contains 4 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

Apdex Score

This alert is triggered when the Apdex score is below 0.5 for 5 minutes

High CPU Utilization

This alert is triggered when the CPU Utilization is above 90%.

Memory Usage

This alert is triggered when Memory usage is above 90%

Transaction Errors

This alert is triggered when the the transactions fail more than 10% of the time in 5 minutes.

Documentation  
1
Typescript observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Typescript installation docs

Comprehensive monitoring quickstart for TypeScript

Microsoft developed the TypeScript programming language, a free and open-source project. In addition to adding optional static typing, it is a strict syntactical superset of JavaScript. Its objective is to develop large-scale applications and transform their source code into JavaScript.

Why monitor TypeScript?

  • Access your TypeScript logs to identify errors in your application.
  • Find performance issues before they happen.
  • Scalable error monitoring without affecting production flow.
  • Maintain a low latency with fast throughput.

What’s included in this quickstart?

Get these TypeScript monitoring features out of the box with our quickstartquickstar:

  • Understand the health of your with: throughput and error rate data, logs, web transaction time, Apdex score, and more apdex score and more).
  • Correlate TypeScript application metrics with your server’s primary health metrics, like CPU usage, memory, network usage, and disk space.
  • Create high-value baseline alerts that proactively inform developers about the status of their apps.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
